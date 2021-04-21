Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$2.23 Per Share

Analysts expect Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) to post ($2.23) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Precision Drilling’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($2.16) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($2.36). Precision Drilling posted earnings per share of ($0.20) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1,015%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Precision Drilling will report full-year earnings of ($8.51) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($9.99) to ($6.41). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($3.59) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.35) to ($1.82). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Precision Drilling.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.28) by ($0.46). Precision Drilling had a negative net margin of 7.43% and a negative return on equity of 3.97%. The company had revenue of $201.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.30 million. The company’s revenue was down 45.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Precision Drilling from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. CIBC initiated coverage on shares of Precision Drilling in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Precision Drilling from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.25.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDS. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Precision Drilling in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Precision Drilling in the fourth quarter worth approximately $176,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Precision Drilling in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Precision Drilling during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Precision Drilling by 23.1% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 127,180 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 23,851 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PDS stock opened at $26.50 on Wednesday. Precision Drilling has a fifty-two week low of $5.70 and a fifty-two week high of $28.82. The company has a market cap of $352.56 million, a P/E ratio of -6.02 and a beta of 3.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.10.

Precision Drilling Company Profile

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related products and services in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

