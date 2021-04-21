Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Preferred Bank had a net margin of 30.60% and a return on equity of 14.08%.

Shares of PFBC stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $65.41. The stock had a trading volume of 1,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,631. The firm has a market capitalization of $984.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $65.02 and its 200-day moving average is $49.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Preferred Bank has a 52-week low of $28.92 and a 52-week high of $69.09.

Get Preferred Bank alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. This is an increase from Preferred Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Preferred Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 29.06%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PFBC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Preferred Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Preferred Bank from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James upgraded shares of Preferred Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Preferred Bank from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.80.

About Preferred Bank

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Preferred Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Preferred Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.