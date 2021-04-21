Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.34 EPS

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.34, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Premier Financial had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 9.61%.

PFC stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.00. 2,118 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 134,094. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.04 and a beta of 1.47. Premier Financial has a 52-week low of $12.79 and a 52-week high of $35.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.99.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. This is an increase from Premier Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Premier Financial’s payout ratio is currently 37.94%.

In related news, EVP Tina Nutter acquired 1,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.61 per share, with a total value of $50,545.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 1,550 shares in the company, valued at $50,545.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PFC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Premier Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Premier Financial from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $25.50 target price (down from $26.50) on shares of Premier Financial in a report on Monday, December 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.63.

About Premier Financial

Premier Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Premier Bank and First Insurance Group that provides community banking and financial services. It offers checking, savings, money market, and term certificate accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential and commercial real estate, mortgage, installment, commercial, home improvement, home equity, consumer, and auto and vehicle loans; debit and credit cards; trustee services; and various insurance products, such as auto/vehicle, health, homeowners, and life insurance, as well as property, liability, business vehicle, cybersecurity, risk management, and employee group plans.

