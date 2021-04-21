Premier Oil (LON:PMO) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $20.73

Premier Oil plc (LON:PMO)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 20.73 ($0.27) and traded as high as GBX 24 ($0.31). Premier Oil shares last traded at GBX 22.40 ($0.29), with a volume of 40,864,783 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank cut Premier Oil to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from GBX 18 ($0.24) to GBX 17 ($0.22) in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Canaccord Genuity reiterated an “under review” rating and issued a GBX 24 ($0.31) target price on shares of Premier Oil in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Premier Oil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 34.33 ($0.45).

The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 26.01 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 20.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 571.58, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of £207.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.15.

Premier Oil Company Profile (LON:PMO)

Premier Oil plc, an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties in the Falkland Islands, Indonesia, Vietnam, the United Kingdom, and internationally. As of December 31, 2019, its proved and probable reserves (2P) were 175 million barrels of oil equivalent (mmboe); and 2P and estimated contingent resources were 847 mmboe.

