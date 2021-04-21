Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Increases Stock Holdings in Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Arrow Financial were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AROW. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arrow Financial by 403.1% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arrow Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Arrow Financial by 218.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,974 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Arrow Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Arrow Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Arrow Financial from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st.

Arrow Financial stock opened at $34.02 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $528.30 million, a P/E ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 0.64. Arrow Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $23.70 and a twelve month high of $36.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.88.

Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. Arrow Financial had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 26.71%. The company had revenue of $35.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.20 million. Equities analysts expect that Arrow Financial Co. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Arrow Financial’s payout ratio is 42.80%.

Arrow Financial Corporation, a bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial products and services. The company's deposit products include demand deposits, interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, time deposits, and other time deposits. Its lending activities comprise commercial loans, such as term loans, time notes, and lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans to finance real estate purchases, refinancing, expansions, and improvements to commercial properties, as well as commercial construction and land development loans to finance projects.

