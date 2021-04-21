Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Purchases 5,700 Shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) by 18.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,117 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.08% of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SOI. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 250.9% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 2,288 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 85.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 4,153 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the 4th quarter worth $111,000. Finally, Sprott Inc. increased its stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 24.7% during the third quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 17,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,512 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Kyle S. Ramachandran sold 9,644 shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total value of $145,142.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Solaris Energy Capital, Llc sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.75, for a total transaction of $5,100,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 400,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,100,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,091,156 shares of company stock valued at $13,250,065. 15.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure stock opened at $10.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $486.82 million, a PE ratio of -21.92 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 4.58, a current ratio of 4.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.06 and a fifty-two week high of $15.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.49.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $25.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.05 million. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a positive return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 9.17%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.82%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SOI shares. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective (down from $14.00) on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.19.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc designs, manufactures, and rents mobile proppant and chemical management systems to unload, store, and deliver proppant and chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites in the United States. The company also provides trained personnel and last mile proppant logistics services; transloading and forward staging storage services; and digital inventory software under the Solaris Lens and Railtronix names.

