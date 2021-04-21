Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 549 Shares of SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD reduced its stake in SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 549 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.06% of SpartanNash worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SpartanNash during the 4th quarter valued at $15,339,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in SpartanNash by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,789,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,789,000 after buying an additional 255,314 shares in the last quarter. Paradiem LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SpartanNash during the 4th quarter worth about $3,437,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 614.0% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 175,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,060,000 after purchasing an additional 151,154 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of SpartanNash by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 520,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,062,000 after acquiring an additional 122,246 shares in the last quarter. 83.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SPTN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of SpartanNash in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Barclays downgraded SpartanNash from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.17.

NASDAQ:SPTN opened at $19.89 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $721.47 million, a PE ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.73. SpartanNash has a fifty-two week low of $15.75 and a fifty-two week high of $23.94.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.03). SpartanNash had a net margin of 0.76% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. On average, research analysts expect that SpartanNash will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from SpartanNash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.73%.

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 68,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

