Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Takes $330,000 Position in American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,438 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of American National Group by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 112,131 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares during the period. First Pacific Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of American National Group during the 4th quarter valued at $1,646,000. PhiloSmith Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of American National Group by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. PhiloSmith Capital Corp now owns 144,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,842,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. increased its position in shares of American National Group by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 4,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in American National Group by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 102,447 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,847,000 after purchasing an additional 12,859 shares during the period. 60.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANAT opened at $112.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $107.07 and a 200-day moving average of $91.27. American National Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.27 and a 12 month high of $116.01.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%.

American National Group Profile

American National Group, Inc provides life insurance, annuities, property and casualty insurance, health insurance, credit insurance, and pension products in the United States, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. It offers whole life, term life, universal life, variable universal life, and credit life insurance products.

