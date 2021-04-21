Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Takes Position in USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,840,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,925,000 after purchasing an additional 37,282 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 136,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,557,000 after acquiring an additional 3,909 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 74,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,737,000 after acquiring an additional 15,212 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 65,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,059,000 after acquiring an additional 11,085 shares during the period. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in USANA Health Sciences during the third quarter worth about $4,586,000. Institutional investors own 54.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on USNA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded USANA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Roth Capital raised their target price on USANA Health Sciences from $107.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other news, Director Timothy E. Wood sold 852 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.58, for a total value of $79,730.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 852 shares in the company, valued at $79,730.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin Guest sold 12,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,188,925.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,241,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,340 shares of company stock valued at $4,256,473. Company insiders own 45.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of USANA Health Sciences stock opened at $100.88 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $99.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.40. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.00 and a 12-month high of $102.58. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 18.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.98.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $310.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.71 million. USANA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 32.91% and a net margin of 10.57%. USANA Health Sciences’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

USANA Health Sciences announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 8.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About USANA Health Sciences

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products, which provide macro-nutrition.

