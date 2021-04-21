Principal Financial Group Inc. Cuts Position in Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 315,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,536 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Ambac Financial Group were worth $4,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth $144,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth $168,000. 79.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMBC opened at $16.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.36. Ambac Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $11.14 and a one year high of $18.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $773.80 million, a P/E ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 1.39.

Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.77. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.91) EPS.

About Ambac Financial Group

Ambac Financial Group, Inc, a financial services holding company, provides financial guarantees in the United States, the United Kingdom, Italy, Austria, Australia, France, and Internationally. It offers financial guarantee insurance policies; and credit derivative contracts and interest rate derivative transactions.

