Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $4.32 Million Stock Position in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,337 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $4,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $76,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $90,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 576 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 866.7% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 725 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Sarepta Therapeutics alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SRPT. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $143.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lowered Sarepta Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $108.00 price objective (down from $215.00) on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.18.

In other news, Director M Kathleen Behrens sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.76, for a total value of $428,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 135,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,621,937.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Hans Lennart Rudolf Wigzell sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total value of $835,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,214,518.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SRPT stock opened at $71.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.12 and a beta of 2.01. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.04 and a fifty-two week high of $181.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $78.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a current ratio of 6.14.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($2.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.99) by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $145.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.54 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 61.62% and a negative net margin of 121.30%. Sarepta Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 45.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($3.16) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -8.2 EPS for the current year.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of DMD in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

Read More: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT).

Receive News & Ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.