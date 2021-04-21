Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $4.56 Million Holdings in ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) by 13.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 616,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94,263 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in ProPetro were worth $4,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in ProPetro by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,746,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,197,000 after buying an additional 754,132 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in ProPetro by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,808,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,366,000 after buying an additional 147,238 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in ProPetro by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 949,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,020,000 after buying an additional 109,071 shares during the period. AJO LP increased its stake in ProPetro by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. AJO LP now owns 833,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,162,000 after buying an additional 40,097 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in ProPetro in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,353,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 32,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total value of $354,180.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 55,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $592,604.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Samuel D. Sledge sold 19,099 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.56, for a total transaction of $220,784.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,470.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PUMP has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of ProPetro from $9.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating on shares of ProPetro in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of ProPetro from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of ProPetro from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of ProPetro from $9.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.32.

Shares of ProPetro stock opened at $9.11 on Wednesday. ProPetro Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $2.98 and a fifty-two week high of $13.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.58. The company has a market cap of $929.75 million, a PE ratio of -22.22 and a beta of 3.48.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.24). ProPetro had a negative net margin of 3.76% and a negative return on equity of 0.92%. The company had revenue of $154.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.76 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. ProPetro’s revenue for the quarter was down 64.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that ProPetro Holding Corp. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

About ProPetro

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides pressure pumping and other related services. The company operates through Pressure Pumping and All Other segments. The company offers hydraulic fracturing, cementing, acidizing, and coiled tubing services. It serves the upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the Permian Basin.

