Principal Financial Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 141,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,512 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in HNI were worth $4,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in HNI by 267.8% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 754 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in HNI by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in HNI during the fourth quarter valued at $216,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in HNI during the fourth quarter valued at $234,000. Finally, Associated Banc Corp purchased a new position in HNI during the fourth quarter valued at $276,000. 73.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HNI opened at $40.16 on Wednesday. HNI Co. has a 1-year low of $19.09 and a 1-year high of $43.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 26.08 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

HNI (NYSE:HNI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.06. HNI had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 17.16%. The business had revenue of $562.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $572.83 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HNI shares. Sidoti upgraded shares of HNI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. TheStreet cut shares of HNI from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st.

HNI Company Profile

HNI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells workplace furnishings and residential building products in the United States, Canada, China, Hong Kong, India, Mexico, Dubai, Taiwan, and Singapore. The company operates through two segments, Workplace Furnishings and Residential Building Products.

