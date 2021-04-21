Principal Financial Group Inc. Raises Holdings in AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) by 43.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 188,123 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,662 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in AngloGold Ashanti were worth $4,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 26,431,863 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $597,889,000 after purchasing an additional 944,551 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 13,740 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 67.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,389 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 6,182 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,104 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,149,388 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $48,619,000 after purchasing an additional 194,926 shares during the last quarter. 29.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AngloGold Ashanti alerts:

Shares of AU opened at $22.10 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.87 and a 200-day moving average of $23.09. AngloGold Ashanti Limited has a 1 year low of $19.55 and a 1 year high of $38.50. The company has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.4805 per share. This is a positive change from AngloGold Ashanti’s previous annual dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a yield of 0.4%. AngloGold Ashanti’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.66%.

Several research firms have recently commented on AU. Renaissance Capital raised shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. HSBC raised AngloGold Ashanti from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a research note on Sunday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on AngloGold Ashanti in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.26.

AngloGold Ashanti Profile

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company. It also produces gold, silver, uranium, and sulphuric acid; and dÃ³re bars. The company operates 14 mines and three projects in nine countries in South Africa, Continental Africa, the Americas, and Australia. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Featured Article: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU).

Receive News & Ratings for AngloGold Ashanti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AngloGold Ashanti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.