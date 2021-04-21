Principal Financial Group Inc. Raises Position in Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 318,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Urban Edge Properties were worth $4,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UE. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $141,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $152,000. Amica Retiree Medical Trust boosted its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust now owns 18,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 2,304 shares during the period. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $287,000. 90.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE UE opened at $17.86 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.20. Urban Edge Properties has a 52-week low of $7.45 and a 52-week high of $18.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.48 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 11.11, a current ratio of 11.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $87.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.55 million. Urban Edge Properties had a net margin of 22.96% and a return on equity of 7.66%. On average, analysts anticipate that Urban Edge Properties will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Urban Edge Properties’s payout ratio is 51.72%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Urban Edge Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. TheStreet upgraded Urban Edge Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Capital One Financial upgraded Urban Edge Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Urban Edge Properties from $10.60 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.88.

In related news, CIO Herbert Eilberg sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.85, for a total value of $142,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.82% of the company’s stock.

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 78 properties totaling 15.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

