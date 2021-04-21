Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.98 Per Share

Analysts expect Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) to post $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Prologis’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.94 and the highest is $1.00. Prologis posted earnings per share of $1.11 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 11.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Prologis will report full-year earnings of $3.95 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.93 to $4.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.27 to $4.44. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Prologis.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.08. Prologis had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 38.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $992.53 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PLD. BTIG Research raised their price target on Prologis from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Raymond James began coverage on Prologis in a research note on Friday, April 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered Prologis from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Prologis from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Prologis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.00.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLD. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Wealth Alliance purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 3rd quarter valued at about $242,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,154,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,164,000 after buying an additional 40,345 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 23,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PLD traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $114.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,299,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,868,564. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Prologis has a twelve month low of $80.12 and a twelve month high of $115.86. The stock has a market cap of $84.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.80.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This is an increase from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.13%.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

