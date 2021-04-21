Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.98-4.04 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.95. Prologis also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 3.98-4.04 EPS.

Shares of PLD stock opened at $114.75 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $104.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.80. Prologis has a 12 month low of $80.12 and a 12 month high of $115.70.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $992.53 million. Prologis had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 38.21%. Prologis’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Prologis will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th were paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. This is a positive change from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is 76.13%.

A number of research firms have commented on PLD. Raymond James started coverage on Prologis in a report on Friday, April 16th. They set a strong-buy rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Prologis from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Prologis from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $115.15.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

