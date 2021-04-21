Prologis Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:PLD)

Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 7,116 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 480% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,226 call options.

Shares of NYSE:PLD opened at $114.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.89 billion, a PE ratio of 51.00, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Prologis has a 1-year low of $80.12 and a 1-year high of $115.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $104.76 and its 200-day moving average is $102.24.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $992.53 million. Prologis had a net margin of 38.21% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The business’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Prologis will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This is a boost from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.13%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PLD. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Prologis during the fourth quarter worth $686,317,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,826,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,872,829,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771,628 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 76,214,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,595,521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640,816 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Prologis by 84.8% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,404,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $239,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Prologis by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,176,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $615,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090,725 shares in the last quarter. 94.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PLD. Evercore ISI raised shares of Prologis from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Prologis from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. TheStreet downgraded Prologis from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Prologis in a research note on Friday, April 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Prologis has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.15.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

