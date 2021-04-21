Property Solutions Acquisition (NASDAQ:PSAC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Benchmark

Stock analysts at Benchmark began coverage on shares of Property Solutions Acquisition (NASDAQ:PSAC) in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 130.91% from the stock’s previous close.

NASDAQ:PSAC opened at $11.26 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.74. Property Solutions Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.65 and a twelve month high of $20.75.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PSAC. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Property Solutions Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $151,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its holdings in Property Solutions Acquisition by 121.4% during the 4th quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 323,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,207,000 after acquiring an additional 177,597 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Property Solutions Acquisition by 448.0% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 93,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after buying an additional 76,684 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Property Solutions Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $2,323,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Property Solutions Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.81% of the company’s stock.

Property Solutions Acquisition Company Profile

Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to engage in the mobility technology business of designing and engineering smart electric connected vehicles.

