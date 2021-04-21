PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) Shares Gap Up to $160.75

PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $160.75, but opened at $165.40. PS Business Parks shares last traded at $165.25, with a volume of 2 shares.

Separately, KeyCorp raised PS Business Parks from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Get PS Business Parks alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.09 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.21.

PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.24. PS Business Parks had a return on equity of 18.36% and a net margin of 45.25%. As a group, research analysts forecast that PS Business Parks, Inc. will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th were paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. PS Business Parks’s payout ratio is 61.95%.

In other news, Director Joseph D. Russell, Jr. sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.34, for a total transaction of $865,370.00. 1.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in PS Business Parks in the first quarter worth about $277,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of PS Business Parks by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $804,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of PS Business Parks during the 1st quarter valued at about $370,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in PS Business Parks by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 10,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in PS Business Parks by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 53,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,296,000 after purchasing an additional 6,541 shares in the last quarter. 69.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB)

PS Business Parks, Inc, a member of the S&P MidCap 400, is a REIT that acquires, develops, owns, and operates commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant industrial, flex, and office space. As of September 30, 2020, the Company wholly owned 27.5 million rentable square feet with approximately 5,000 commercial customers in six states.

See Also: What Is an EV Stock

Receive News & Ratings for PS Business Parks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PS Business Parks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.