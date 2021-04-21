PT United Tractors Tbk (OTCMKTS:PUTKY) Announces $1.99 Semi-Annual Dividend

PT United Tractors Tbk (OTCMKTS:PUTKY) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Friday, April 16th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th will be given a dividend of 1.9854 per share on Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a yield of 6.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 23rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PUTKY opened at $30.19 on Wednesday. PT United Tractors Tbk has a twelve month low of $19.25 and a twelve month high of $38.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.46.

About PT United Tractors Tbk

PT United Tractors Tbk, together with its subsidiaries, sells and rents heavy equipment in Indonesia. The company operates through five segments: Construction Machinery, Mining Contracting, Coal Mining, Gold Mining, and Construction Industry. The company distributes heavy equipment and spare-parts under the Komatsu, UD Trucks, Scania, Bomag, and Tadano names to mining, plantation, construction, and forestry sectors, as well as for transportation; and offers services in the areas of non-destructive test, full maintenance contract, UT PAP service, machine inspection program, service call, workshop service, tire management system, pit stop management service, fabrication and remanufacturing cylinder, and UT remanufacturing.

