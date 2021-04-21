Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.03 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) will post sales of $3.03 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Public Service Enterprise Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.91 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.15 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group reported sales of $2.78 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group will report full year sales of $9.98 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.97 billion to $10.74 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $10.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.33 billion to $10.83 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Public Service Enterprise Group.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.65. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 19.74%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp raised their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Public Service Enterprise Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.67.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PEG. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 26.3% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares during the last quarter. Ecofin Advisors Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.5% during the third quarter. Ecofin Advisors Ltd now owns 171,053 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,393,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the third quarter worth about $187,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 12,658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PEG opened at $63.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88, a P/E/G ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 52 week low of $43.87 and a 52 week high of $63.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.33.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is 62.20%.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

