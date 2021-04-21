Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Reaches New 1-Year High at $268.75

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $268.75 and last traded at $268.52, with a volume of 2472 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $266.80.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PSA. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Public Storage from $221.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Truist raised their price target on Public Storage from $262.00 to $269.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Raymond James upgraded Public Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Truist Securities raised their price target on Public Storage from $262.00 to $269.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Public Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $220.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Public Storage currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $229.63.

Get Public Storage alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $47.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.19, a PEG ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $247.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $233.46.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.27). Public Storage had a net margin of 43.37% and a return on equity of 26.59%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.42%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSA. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Storage during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,722,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Public Storage in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Public Storage in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in Public Storage by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $933,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Public Storage in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $955,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

About Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

Read More: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.