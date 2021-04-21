PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) Receives $50.67 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $50.67.

PUBM has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on PubMatic from $36.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Raymond James initiated coverage on PubMatic in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on PubMatic in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Cannonball Research initiated coverage on PubMatic in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on PubMatic from $32.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Premier Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of PubMatic during the fourth quarter valued at about $111,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of PubMatic during the fourth quarter valued at about $223,000. STA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PubMatic during the fourth quarter valued at about $336,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of PubMatic during the fourth quarter valued at about $534,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of PubMatic during the fourth quarter worth about $693,000.

Shares of PubMatic stock traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $46.62. 659,290 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 719,361. PubMatic has a 52-week low of $22.42 and a 52-week high of $76.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.86.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $56.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that PubMatic will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About PubMatic

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include PubMatic Cloud, which offers a customizable platform as a service; Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

