Q1 2021 Earnings Forecast for Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) Issued By Cormark

Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) – Stock analysts at Cormark issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Rogers Communications in a report released on Monday, April 19th. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen anticipates that the Wireless communications provider will earn $0.48 per share for the quarter. Cormark also issued estimates for Rogers Communications’ FY2022 earnings at $3.21 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rogers Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Rogers Communications from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. TD Securities cut their target price on Rogers Communications from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price target on Rogers Communications from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.86.

NYSE RCI opened at $48.72 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.78. Rogers Communications has a fifty-two week low of $37.84 and a fifty-two week high of $52.84. The company has a market cap of $24.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 11.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCI. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 310,460 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $14,441,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Rogers Communications by 744.8% during the 4th quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 986,930 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $58,318,000 after acquiring an additional 870,100 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. grew its holdings in Rogers Communications by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 391,243 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $18,228,000 after acquiring an additional 3,677 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in Rogers Communications by 1,138.6% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 617,237 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,749,000 after purchasing an additional 567,404 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 117,836 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,480,000 after purchasing an additional 4,562 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.53% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.3914 per share. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This is an increase from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Rogers Communications’s payout ratio is currently 49.20%.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.8 million subscribers.

