Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Hexcel Co. Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:HXL)

Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti reduced their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Hexcel in a research report issued on Thursday, April 15th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Ciarmoli now forecasts that the aerospace company will post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.05). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Hexcel’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The aerospace company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.06. Hexcel had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 7.52%. The company had revenue of $310.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.48 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 42.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays raised Hexcel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Hexcel from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $19.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Hexcel in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.19.

Shares of Hexcel stock opened at $57.28 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.59 and a 200-day moving average of $48.93. Hexcel has a 52-week low of $24.54 and a 52-week high of $64.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 3.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.50.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 588.3% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 61,456 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,980,000 after buying an additional 52,527 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Hexcel by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 9,736 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Hexcel in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,438,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hexcel in the third quarter worth about $832,000. Finally, Bouvel Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hexcel during the fourth quarter worth about $2,340,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 10,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.65, for a total transaction of $499,826.55. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,672 shares in the company, valued at $2,267,614.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

