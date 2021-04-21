Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Lifted by Truist Securiti

ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti upped their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for ONEOK in a report issued on Sunday, April 18th. Truist Securiti analyst T. Richardson now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings of $0.81 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.76.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 7.24%. ONEOK’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on OKE. Zacks Investment Research raised ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Raymond James increased their price target on ONEOK from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Mizuho increased their price target on ONEOK from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Global Securities lowered ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on ONEOK from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.75.

Shares of OKE stock opened at $50.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $22.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.92, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.24 and a 200-day moving average of $40.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. ONEOK has a 1-year low of $23.28 and a 1-year high of $52.77.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OKE. Norges Bank bought a new stake in ONEOK in the fourth quarter worth approximately $134,188,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of ONEOK by 117.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,179,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $160,393,000 after buying an additional 2,254,847 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ONEOK by 182.8% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,054,244 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $78,841,000 after buying an additional 1,327,940 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ONEOK by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,448,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $247,499,000 after buying an additional 641,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of ONEOK by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,305,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $88,480,000 after purchasing an additional 426,212 shares in the last quarter. 64.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be paid a $0.935 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.39%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 121.82%.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

