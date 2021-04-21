Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) Increased by Analyst

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) – Stock analysts at Scotiabank upped their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 19th. Scotiabank analyst B. Isaacson now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.28 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.24. Scotiabank also issued estimates for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.41 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.97 EPS.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $513.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.76 million. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 9.26%.

Several other brokerages have also commented on SQM. Citigroup upgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.60.

Shares of NYSE:SQM opened at $53.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.19 billion, a PE ratio of 86.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.05. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a 12 month low of $20.50 and a 12 month high of $60.74.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 165.7% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 102,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,033,000 after purchasing an additional 63,937 shares during the last quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 109,474 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,374,000 after purchasing an additional 13,787 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,956,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 21.7% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 485,859 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,752,000 after purchasing an additional 86,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC boosted its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 92,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC now owns 1,852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. 12.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Company Profile

Sociedad QuÃ­mica y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers for crops, such as vegetables, fruits, and flowers under the Ultrasol, Qrop, Speedfol, and Allganic brands.

