Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Stelco Holdings Inc. (TSE:STL) Lowered by National Bank Financial

Stelco Holdings Inc. (TSE:STL) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Stelco in a note issued to investors on Sunday, April 18th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.73 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.86. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform Overweight” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Stelco’s Q2 2021 earnings at $2.40 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.93 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.62 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.68 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.30 EPS.

Stelco (TSE:STL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported C$0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.40 by C$0.11. The business had revenue of C$424.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$489.50 million.

Stelco has a fifty-two week low of C$21.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$26.50.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th.

