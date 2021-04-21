Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Lifted by Oppenheimer

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Verizon Communications in a research note issued on Friday, April 16th. Oppenheimer analyst T. Horan now expects that the cell phone carrier will post earnings per share of $1.29 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.28. Oppenheimer currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Scotiabank cut shares of Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Tigress Financial upgraded Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.69.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock opened at $58.39 on Monday. Verizon Communications has a 1-year low of $52.85 and a 1-year high of $61.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $241.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.67, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $34.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.47 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $0.6275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.18%.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total transaction of $91,014.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,121,244.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Insight Partners LLC boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 3,948 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $978,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the first quarter worth $1,043,000. Private Ocean LLC raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 9.6% in the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 5,486 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WNY Asset Management LLC increased its position in Verizon Communications by 84.1% during the 1st quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 35,111 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after buying an additional 16,038 shares in the last quarter. 64.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

