Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for Prologis, Inc. Issued By Truist Securiti (NYSE:PLD)

Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Prologis in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, April 16th. Truist Securiti analyst K. Kim anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.03 for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Prologis’ Q2 2022 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.07 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.10 EPS.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $992.53 million. Prologis had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 38.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Prologis from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. TheStreet downgraded Prologis from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Prologis in a research report on Friday, April 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on Prologis from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.15.

Shares of PLD opened at $114.75 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $84.89 billion, a PE ratio of 51.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $104.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.24. Prologis has a 12-month low of $80.12 and a 12-month high of $115.70.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. This is a boost from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Prologis’s payout ratio is 76.13%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Prologis by 512.2% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Lountzis Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC bought a new position in Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new stake in Prologis in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 94.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

