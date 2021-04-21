Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Bank of America Co. Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:BAC)

Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) – Equities researchers at Seaport Global Securities increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Bank of America in a research report issued on Friday, April 16th. Seaport Global Securities analyst J. Mitchell now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.75 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.65. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Bank of America’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.05 EPS.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.21. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.50%. The company had revenue of $22.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on BAC. Wolfe Research upgraded Bank of America from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Bank of America from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Bank of America from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.32.

Shares of BAC opened at $38.08 on Monday. Bank of America has a fifty-two week low of $20.10 and a fifty-two week high of $40.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.35 and a 200 day moving average of $31.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $328.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59.

Bank of America declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, January 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America in the 1st quarter worth approximately $329,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Bank of America by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC increased its stake in Bank of America by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 51,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,981,000 after purchasing an additional 6,799 shares during the period. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new position in Bank of America in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,750,000. Finally, First Business Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Bank of America by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 11,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

