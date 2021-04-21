Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) Reduced by Analyst

Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Cabot Oil & Gas in a research report issued on Thursday, April 15th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Harrison now expects that the oil and gas exploration company will post earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.28. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Cabot Oil & Gas’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on COG. Johnson Rice restated a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research note on Monday, March 15th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Cabot Oil & Gas from $19.00 to $18.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Siebert Williams Shank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut Cabot Oil & Gas from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Cabot Oil & Gas from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.11.

Shares of COG stock opened at $16.38 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.42 and a beta of 0.16. Cabot Oil & Gas has a fifty-two week low of $15.76 and a fifty-two week high of $22.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $456.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.37 million. Cabot Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 16.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS.

In other Cabot Oil & Gas news, insider Steven W. Lindeman sold 35,500 shares of Cabot Oil & Gas stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total value of $686,570.00. Also, Treasurer Matthew P. Kerin sold 19,000 shares of Cabot Oil & Gas stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.40, for a total value of $368,600.00. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Telemus Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 19.7% in the first quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 34,138 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 5,610 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 5.3% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 34,751 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 19.3% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 24,216 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 3,925 shares during the period. Barnett & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 57.7% in the first quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 8,200 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 5.5% in the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 48,488 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $911,000 after acquiring an additional 2,540 shares during the period. 96.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets oil and gas properties in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 175,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

