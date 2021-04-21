Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for LyondellBasell Industries Raised by Scotiabank (NYSE:LYB)

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) – Scotiabank boosted their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for LyondellBasell Industries in a report issued on Wednesday, April 14th. Scotiabank analyst B. Isaacson now expects that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $3.33 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.04. Scotiabank also issued estimates for LyondellBasell Industries’ Q3 2021 earnings at $2.23 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.76 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $9.89 EPS.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.83. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 4.23%. The business had revenue of $7.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Bank of America raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $100.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, April 5th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. LyondellBasell Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.05.

Shares of LYB opened at $104.64 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.80. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12-month low of $44.33 and a 12-month high of $112.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market cap of $34.98 billion, a PE ratio of 29.73, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.55.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the third quarter worth about $130,000. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 11,033 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $400,000. Arvest Bank Trust Division bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $304,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 10.9% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 435,740 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $30,716,000 after purchasing an additional 42,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Kimberly A. Foley sold 2,261 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total value of $234,013.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,562 shares of company stock valued at $263,516. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 43.66%.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Featured Article: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.