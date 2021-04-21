Q2 2022 Earnings Estimate for Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) Issued By Wedbush

Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) – Analysts at Wedbush raised their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Wipro in a research note issued on Thursday, April 15th. Wedbush analyst M. Katri now expects that the information technology services provider will post earnings per share of $0.07 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.06. Wedbush also issued estimates for Wipro’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Nomura raised shares of Wipro from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wipro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup upgraded Wipro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Wipro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.25.

NYSE WIT opened at $6.96 on Monday. Wipro has a 52 week low of $2.79 and a 52 week high of $7.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.26, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.85.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07. Wipro had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 17.14%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Wipro by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 37,233 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc boosted its stake in Wipro by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 18,427 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC boosted its stake in Wipro by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 63,071 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Wipro by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 36,401 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,637 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Wipro by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 595,420 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,365,000 after purchasing an additional 2,757 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Wipro Company Profile

Wipro Ltd. is a global information technology, consulting and outsourcing company, which engages in the development and integration of solutions. It operates through the Information Technology Services and Information Technology Products segments. The Information Technology Services segment provides IT and IT-enabled services which include IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, global infrastructure services, BPO services, cloud, mobility and analytics services, research and development and hardware and software design.

