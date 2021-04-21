Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Las Vegas Sands Corp. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:LVS)

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Las Vegas Sands in a research note issued on Monday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now forecasts that the casino operator will post earnings per share of $0.37 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.38. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Las Vegas Sands’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The casino operator reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.05). Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 12.97% and a negative net margin of 12.67%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 67.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on LVS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Bank of America cut Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, HSBC lowered their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $55.20 to $53.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Las Vegas Sands has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.59.

LVS opened at $59.04 on Tuesday. Las Vegas Sands has a 12 month low of $40.31 and a 12 month high of $66.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $45.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.64 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 103.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,251,211 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $134,172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143,970 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,483 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,497,000 after acquiring an additional 3,889 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB acquired a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 4th quarter worth $7,060,000. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the fourth quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 71,990 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $4,291,000 after buying an additional 13,780 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Featured Article: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.