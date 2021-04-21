Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Shares Sold by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $1,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Qorvo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Qorvo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in Qorvo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Qorvo by 172.5% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Qorvo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 84.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of QRVO opened at $183.95 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $182.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $164.41. Qorvo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.80 and a 12-month high of $199.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.83 billion, a PE ratio of 48.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Qorvo had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 12.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.86 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Qorvo, Inc. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on QRVO shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $188.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective (up previously from $200.00) on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Qorvo from $196.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Qorvo from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.62.

About Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

