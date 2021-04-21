QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Holdings Decreased by Aurora Private Wealth Inc.

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 50.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,380 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 2,413 shares during the quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,969,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 176,441 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $26,879,000 after purchasing an additional 10,683 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth about $225,000. Fosun International Ltd lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 27,300 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $4,054,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth about $2,499,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.76% of the company’s stock.

QCOM stock opened at $133.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $151.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $71.75 and a 1-year high of $167.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $133.83 and its 200-day moving average is $141.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.26 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 90.74% and a net margin of 22.09%. QUALCOMM’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 77.84%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on QCOM shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $150.00 price target (down previously from $195.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Susquehanna cut QUALCOMM from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird started coverage on QUALCOMM in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.77.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

