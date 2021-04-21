Quark Trading Down 16.2% Over Last 7 Days (QRK)

Quark (CURRENCY:QRK) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 21st. Over the last week, Quark has traded down 16.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Quark coin can currently be bought for $0.0104 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Quark has a market capitalization of $2.80 million and approximately $465.00 worth of Quark was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Quark alerts:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 25.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded up 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000299 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Quark Coin Profile

QRK is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 21st, 2013. Quark’s total supply is 269,148,702 coins. Quark’s official Twitter account is @quarkcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Quark is www.qrknet.info. The Reddit community for Quark is /r/QuarkCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Quark’s official message board is www.quarktalk.cc.

According to CryptoCompare, “Quark Coin (QRK) Military Grade Encryption and it is a free open source peer-to-peer electronic cash system that is completely decentralized, without the need for a central server or trusted parties. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. Super secure hashing: 9 rounds of hashing from 6 hashing functions (blake, bmw, groestl, jh, keccak, skein). 3 rounds apply a random hashing function. Quark’s hybrid blockchain utilises Proof-of-Work for the distribution of new coins and Proof-of-Stake to provide security for the network “

Quark Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quark should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Quark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.