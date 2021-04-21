Quest Diagnostics (DGX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.76 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The medical research company reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.20. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 55.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Quest Diagnostics to post $11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of DGX stock opened at $129.37 on Wednesday. Quest Diagnostics has a 52-week low of $92.55 and a 52-week high of $134.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $125.23 and its 200 day moving average is $123.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $16.98 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.07.

Quest Diagnostics announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to repurchase up to 6.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. This is an increase from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.80%.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 5,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.47, for a total transaction of $671,499.78. Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 1,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.95, for a total value of $138,936.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,596 shares in the company, valued at $4,981,602.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DGX shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $137.00 target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $151.00 to $158.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Quest Diagnostics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.94.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

