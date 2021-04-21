QuickSwap Trading 6.8% Higher Over Last Week (QUICK)

QuickSwap (CURRENCY:QUICK) traded up 16.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 21st. QuickSwap has a market capitalization of $26.66 million and approximately $643,681.00 worth of QuickSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QuickSwap coin can currently be bought for $166.88 or 0.00297629 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, QuickSwap has traded up 6.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002475 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001784 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.70 or 0.00063660 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $155.20 or 0.00276789 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00004422 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $545.23 or 0.00972400 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.88 or 0.00024763 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $376.32 or 0.00671142 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56,443.24 or 1.00663793 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About QuickSwap

QuickSwap’s genesis date was October 8th, 2020. QuickSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 159,753 coins. QuickSwap’s official Twitter account is @QuickswapDEX.

According to CryptoCompare, “QuickSwap is a fork of Uniswap, a next-gen Layer 2 DEX/AMM powered by the Matic Network with the ability to trade at lightning-fast speeds (~2 second block times) with near-zero gas fees. The tokenomics are designed to make the governance of the project truly decentralized over time. Once the project reaches a sufficient stage of maturation we’ll begin transitioning more and more into community governance. “

QuickSwap Coin Trading

