Radix 24 Hour Volume Hits $3.09 Million (EXRD)

Radix (CURRENCY:EXRD) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 21st. One Radix coin can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000275 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Radix has traded 9% higher against the dollar. Radix has a market capitalization of $112.04 million and approximately $3.09 million worth of Radix was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Radix alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.16 or 0.00068731 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.86 or 0.00021364 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001801 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000362 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $53.00 or 0.00095457 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $384.38 or 0.00692287 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.00 or 0.00050423 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,118.83 or 0.07418129 BTC.

About Radix

Radix is a coin. Radix’s official Twitter account is @RadixDLT and its Facebook page is accessible here. Radix’s official message board is www.radixdlt.com/blog. The official website for Radix is www.radixdlt.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Radix is a layer-one protocol specifically built to serve DeFi. Radix differs from current DeFi's by introducing a scalable, secure-by-design, composable platform with a DeFi specific build environment to make it easy to build and launch scalable DeFi. “

Radix Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Radix should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Radix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Radix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Radix and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.