Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Price Target Cut to $11.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) had its target price lowered by Mizuho from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on RRC. TD Securities set a $6.00 target price on shares of Range Resources and gave the stock a reduce rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an equal weight rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Range Resources in a report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Range Resources from $8.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Range Resources from $7.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Range Resources in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.44.

Get Range Resources alerts:

NYSE RRC opened at $8.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.71. Range Resources has a one year low of $4.89 and a one year high of $11.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.14 and its 200-day moving average is $8.62.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.04). Range Resources had a negative return on equity of 0.26% and a negative net margin of 125.90%. The business had revenue of $598.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Range Resources will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in Range Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $26,800,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Range Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Range Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. One68 Global Capital LLC bought a new position in Range Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Range Resources during the first quarter worth about $106,000. 93.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Range Resources Company Profile

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned and operated 1,310 net producing wells and approximately 781,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

See Also: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for Range Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Range Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.