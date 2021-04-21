Ranpak (NYSE:PACK) Coverage Initiated at Sidoti

Research analysts at Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of Ranpak (NYSE:PACK) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Ranpak from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd.

Shares of PACK stock opened at $17.87 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.65 and a beta of 1.08. Ranpak has a one year low of $6.63 and a one year high of $22.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Ranpak (NYSE:PACK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.10). Ranpak had a negative return on equity of 4.13% and a negative net margin of 7.54%. The firm had revenue of $91.90 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Ranpak by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,056 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Ranpak by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 40,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 6,087 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ranpak by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 222,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,991,000 after buying an additional 6,224 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of Ranpak by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 28,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 6,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ranpak by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 37,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 7,570 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Ranpak Holdings Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provide product protection solutions for e-commerce and industrial supply chains in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company manufactures and assembles proprietary protective systems that convert kraft paper into a range of packaging and cushioning products to address its customers' needs.

