RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:RAA) Given a €450.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:RAA) has been given a €450.00 ($529.41) price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential downside of 32.65% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RAA. Berenberg Bank set a €625.00 ($735.29) price objective on RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €430.00 ($505.88) price objective on RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €485.00 ($570.59) price objective on RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Warburg Research set a €710.00 ($835.29) price objective on RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €530.00 ($623.53) target price on RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of €517.30 ($608.59).

Shares of FRA:RAA traded down €8.40 ($9.88) during trading on Wednesday, hitting €668.20 ($786.12). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,916 shares. RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of €428.33 ($503.92) and a fifty-two week high of €595.02 ($700.02). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €679.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €724.21.

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, and sells professional cooking appliances for industrial kitchens worldwide. It offers SelfCookingCenter and CombiMaster Plus combi-steamers, as well as care products for combi-steamers; VarioCooking Center, a multifunctional cooking appliance that cooks in liquids or direct contact with heat; and ConnectedCooking connectivity solution, an online portal for the professional kitchen.

