Raymond James Analysts Give Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) a C$39.00 Price Target

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) received a C$39.00 target price from stock analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 0.21% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Eight Capital upped their price objective on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$40.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$41.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$41.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$39.57.

Get Labrador Iron Ore Royalty alerts:

TSE LIF opened at C$38.92 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$37.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$32.14. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty has a 12-month low of C$18.53 and a 12-month high of C$40.76. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.96.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported C$1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.15 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$54.40 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Labrador Iron Ore Royalty will post 3.5500001 EPS for the current year.

About Labrador Iron Ore Royalty

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation, together with its subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, owns a 15.10% equity interest in Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) that operates an iron mine at Labrador City, Newfoundland and Labrador. IOC produces seaborne iron ore pellets; and produces and processes iron ore concentrate and pellets.

See Also: Systematic Risk and Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Labrador Iron Ore Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.