Raymond James Boosts Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) Price Target to $76.00

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Raymond James from $69.00 to $76.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 12.33% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Casella Waste Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.33.

Shares of NASDAQ CWST opened at $67.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.87 and a beta of 0.93. Casella Waste Systems has a 1 year low of $41.55 and a 1 year high of $68.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.51 and a 200 day moving average of $60.49.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $200.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.95 million. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 33.65%. Research analysts expect that Casella Waste Systems will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Edwin D. Johnson sold 2,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total value of $179,669.14. Also, CEO John W. Casella sold 31,702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.78, for a total transaction of $1,895,145.56. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 66,105 shares of company stock valued at $3,997,304. Company insiders own 7.71% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 5.8% in the first quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 9,564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust raised its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 42.6% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 65.3% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 11,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 4,384 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 62,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,903,000 after purchasing an additional 10,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 3,230 shares in the last quarter. 89.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, and industrial customers.

