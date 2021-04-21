Raymond James Trims United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Target Price to $78.00

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Raymond James from $80.00 to $78.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 55.07% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of United Airlines from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of United Airlines from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of United Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of United Airlines from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $37.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of United Airlines from $44.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.35.

Shares of United Airlines stock opened at $50.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.68. United Airlines has a 52 week low of $18.18 and a 52 week high of $63.70.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The transportation company reported ($7.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($7.08) by ($0.42). United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 54.29% and a negative net margin of 19.85%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($2.57) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 59.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that United Airlines will post -26.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other United Airlines news, CFO Gerald Laderman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $540,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,199 shares in the company, valued at $2,764,746. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Jonathan Roitman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total transaction of $268,900.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,760 shares in the company, valued at $202,212.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 26,000 shares of company stock worth $1,409,060. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. U S Global Investors Inc. increased its stake in United Airlines by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 6,174,418 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $267,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412,392 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in United Airlines by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,882,413 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $124,664,000 after purchasing an additional 150,228 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in United Airlines by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,937,739 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $83,808,000 after purchasing an additional 51,242 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of United Airlines by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,072,640 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,392,000 after buying an additional 80,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of United Airlines by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 985,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,601,000 after buying an additional 94,057 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.86% of the company’s stock.

About United Airlines

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also sells fuel; and offers catering, ground handling, and maintenance services for third parties.

