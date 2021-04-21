RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) Short Interest Down 17.6% in March

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 128,600 shares, a decline of 17.6% from the March 15th total of 156,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:RBB opened at $19.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $379.43 million, a PE ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.92. RBB Bancorp has a 12 month low of $10.61 and a 12 month high of $23.00.

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $33.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.00 million. RBB Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 21.28%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that RBB Bancorp will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a $0.12 dividend. This is an increase from RBB Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. RBB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.62%.

Separately, Hovde Group initiated coverage on RBB Bancorp in a research note on Friday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.13.

In other news, Director Chuang I. Lin sold 10,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.68, for a total value of $201,052.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $659,198.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 20.66% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of RBB Bancorp by 64.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 16,912 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in RBB Bancorp by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 3,594 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in RBB Bancorp by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 14,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in RBB Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $573,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in RBB Bancorp by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 39,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. 32.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RBB Bancorp Company Profile

RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American, Korean-American, and other Asian-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

