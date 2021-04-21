Realty Income (NYSE:O) Given New $70.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Realty Income (NYSE:O) had its price objective raised by analysts at Mizuho from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Mizuho’s price target suggests a potential upside of 2.06% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Realty Income from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.78.

Realty Income stock opened at $68.59 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $25.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 4.77 and a quick ratio of 4.77. Realty Income has a one year low of $47.68 and a one year high of $68.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.62 and a 200-day moving average of $61.46.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $418.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.27 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 24.94% and a return on equity of 3.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Realty Income will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of O. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 2.1% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 516,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,361,000 after purchasing an additional 10,564 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Realty Income during the third quarter valued at approximately $322,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 2.7% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 4.4% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 35,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 1,878.7% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 493,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,953,000 after purchasing an additional 468,162 shares in the last quarter. 73.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

